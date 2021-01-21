SASKATOON -- The number of COVID-19 cases traced to a Saskatoon bar continues to climb.

According to the latest data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), 87 cases have now been linked to Crackers, located on Pinehouse Drive.

The outbreak at Crackers was declared Jan. 9. At that time, the SHA linked 18 cases to Crackers, but warned the outbreak could be a “super-spreader.”

The outbreak is one of four declared at Saskatoon restaurants and bars.

Dino’s Bar and Grill, Blue Rhino Pub, the Nelson Road Boston Pizza location and are also considered the sites of active outbreaks according to the SHA.

The outbreak at Dino’s has been linked to nine positive cases, according to the SHA.

Earlier this month, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said more bars and restaurants have been handed fines for breaking public health orders.

“It is important to note that COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan,” the SHA said in a statement to CTV News.

“It is the responsibility of every person to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures.”