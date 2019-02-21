

CTV Saskatoon





Three men have been charged in relation to four overdose deaths in Saskatoon last year.

The men each face four counts of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, police said in a news release.

They are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. Police said they will hold a media briefing Friday afternoon.

Police responded to several overdoses over March 10 and 11 last year.

On the morning of March 10, two men, ages 21 and 24 were found in a home on Murphy Crescent suffering from the effects of an apparent drug overdose. They were transported to hospital where they recovered.

Just over two hours later, officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue where two other men, ages 27 and 31, were also found to have overdosed. One died and the other recovered.

Forty-five minutes after that, 911 received a call from a home in the 300 block of Avenue W. A 48-year-old woman died and a 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 10:15 p.m., that evening a 29-year-old man was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance while operating a dark colored SUV. Another man was arrested on the same charge just after midnight, also while operating a dark coloured SUV.

Just after 5 a.m. March 11 police and tactical officers executed a search warrant at an address in the 100 block of Pawlychenko Lane, where a 29-year-old man was arrested.

From the arrests police seized $14,210 in cash, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, a gun and ammunition.

At the time, the three men faced several drug and weapon charges.

Police warned that anyone who bought cocaine from a dealer known as “Lil Joe” or “Joe Bro” that the drug may have been laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.