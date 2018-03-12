

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents in Saskatoon, in the wake of a recent string of overdoses, it provides Naloxone kits.

The SHA held a news conference Monday, two days after Saskatoon police responded to six suspected overdoses, restating the health authority provides the overdose medication and works with pharmacies to make the kits readily available.

“We believe it’s important that people consider having a Naloxone kit with them if they or a loved one is using an opioids or whatever they might be using and not be aware of what is in the product they may consume,” Tracy Muggli, the SHA’s director of mental health and addiction, said.

Each Naloxone kit contains a pair of single dose vials and step-by-step instructions on what to do after an overdose.

Dr. Peter Butt, an addictions specialist with the health authority, said the medication is effective.

“There are many situations where there will be more than opioids involved, but they don’t have to worry. This is not going to cause harm and it may still save a life if it is a drug mixture of some sort,” he said.

Each kit is free for those using opioids or any drugs. Anyone close to someone addicted to opioids or any drug can also receive training at the clinic and will be allowed to purchase Naloxone for $30 to $40.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the Saskatchewan Health Authority as the Saskatoon Health Authority. It also stated the authority will be making Naloxone kits available, but, in fact, the kits have been available in the city since the launch of a pilot project in 2015. We regret these errors.