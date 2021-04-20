SASKATOON -- Three people, including two youths, were rescued from a marsh near Candle Lake on Monday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP received a call from the group late Sunday night, saying they were stranded.

The group, which had been driving on trails, said they had food, water and a fire and were equipped to spend the night in the bush.

Nipawin RCMP brought in partner agencies to help find them.

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, a volunteer aviation group, spotted them walking around 9:15 a.m. and dropped them a note from the air, letting them know that help was on the way.

Nipawin RCMP and Ministry of Environment conservation officers headed out on ATVs to retrieve the group, and met them just a few hundred metres into the bush. They were cold and tired, but otherwise in good condition, the release said.

“This is a perfect example of how important it is to pack proper survival supplies when you head out on the trails. These people had supplies with them, and that helped them keep up their strength and find their way out of the bush safely,” Staff Sgt. David Sanderson, from the RCMP’s North District Management Team, said in the release.

“It’s good to always be prepared, especially in spring. The ice and snow are melting and can cause unpredictable conditions, and the nights are cold if you end up stranded.”