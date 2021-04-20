SASKATOON -- Three missing snowmobilers have been found dead in the open water outside Grandmother’s Bay, according to RCMP.

On April 17, they left Grandmother’s Bay on an older model blue Polaris and an older model magenta-coloured machine en route to Stanley Mission – and weren’t heard from since.

Search teams located a woman dead in the open water earlier in the day on Monday, the body of 26-year-old Richard McKenzie was found Monday evening, according to RCMP.

The body of Cindy Roberts, 38, was found Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m, RCMP said.

Ice conditions are poor due to the thawing spring weather and there was concern the people and snowmobiles may have broken through the ice, RCMP said in a news release.

Snowmobile tracks were reported by Grandmother’s Bay Search and Rescue going into open water outside of Grandmother’s Bay.