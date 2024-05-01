This Saskatchewan programmer is a finalist in a global competition for her Metaverse world

In an innovative effort to raise awareness about ocean health, Kristin Moskalyk and a team of programmers from the University of Saskatchewan have developed a virtual world within the Metaverse.

The project aims to educate people, particularly those in landlocked provinces like Saskatchewan and Alberta, about the importance of ocean conservation.

Moskalyk, the program designer, says she wanted to more people to know about the ongoing threat to the vital ecosystems in the world’s oceans.

"We wanted to try and create some awareness and empathy around what's happening in our oceans, and get them thinking about what they can do locally to make a difference worldwide," said Moskalyk

The virtual program leads participants through an island filled with infographics and interactive elements that encourage conservation efforts in daily life.

The development of this virtual world was part of a multinational contest organized by Exponential Destiny, a non-profit focused on integrating new technologies into educational spaces.

"The competition started about a year ago. We submitted our project after our professor, Paula McDowell, suggested we do that. It went through three or four rounds," said Moskalyk

The project emerged as a finalist among 257 teams from 70 different countries, earning Moskalyk and her team the opportunity to virtually attend a U.N. conference in New York.

(Noah Rishaug / CTV News)