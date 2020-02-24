SASKATOON -- Two women face charges after a stabbing at a business overnight Sunday.

First, officers arrested two women caught shoplifting in a business in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South. A loss prevention officer was stabbed in the arm while trying to apprehend the women, police say.

A 58-year-old woman is charged with Robbery with a Weapon, two counts of Failing to Comply with a Court Order, and had warrants from Regina out for her arrest. A 52-year-old woman was charged with Theft Under $5,000. Both are scheduled to be in court Monday.

Cyclist stabbed

Just after midnight Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 39th Street and Avenue D, for reports of a man being stabbed.

Police say a 22-year-old man was riding his bike when another man stabbed him. The victim was able to walk to a nearby home, where residents called police.

11th Street shooting

Around the same time, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 3500 block of 11th Street West.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.