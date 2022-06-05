2 uncontained wildfires reported in northern Sask.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is reporting six active wildfires in the province — including two uncontained fires northeast of La Ronge.

Heavy smoke can be seen in Stanley Mission in a video posted on Sunday to the Saskatchewan Weather Tracker Facebook group.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas up north due to the smoke.

Sask. Parks has put also fire restrictions in place for some areas up north due to extreme fire hazards.

All open fires are prohibited in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park, Missinipe Recreation Site, Devil Lake Recreation Site and Mackay Lake Recreation Site.