SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it was notified Wednesday of two positive COVID-19 cases in individuals at Bishop James Mahoney High School.

The affected cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Thursday, the school division says.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

“Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if you are ill, call HealthLine 811 if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do all we can to keep each other safe,” the division said in a news release.

Two recent COVID-19 cases have previously been reported at the school, one on Sunday and the other on Nov. 17.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said after-school sports are the primary source of COVID-19 spread in the province's schools.