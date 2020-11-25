SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said after-school sports are the main way COVID-19 is getting into classrooms.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said kids are contracting the illness at recreational facilities and bringing it to school.

“Right now the primary source of importation into schools is through sports activities,” Shahab said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority listed recreational facilities as the top source of community transmission.

On Tuesday, the province announced new COVID-19 restrictions – including the suspension of team sports and activities.

Under the rules, people under 18-years-old are still allowed to train in groups fewer than eight so long as masks are worn and there’s a distance between each athlete.

However, kids won’t be able to play games.

“We hope the measures today, especially the pause for sports teams, will further reduce the importation into schools so that relieves the pressure,” Shahab said.

As of Tuesday evening, 22 schools in Saskatchewan are listed as having outbreaks.

Shahab said he has “detailed discussions” with the Ministry of Education and school divisions on a weekly basis.