SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters responded to two blazes overnight that investigators believe were intentionally set.

The first calls came in around 12:42 a.m. about smoke coming from a boarded-up mixed-use residential and commercial structure in the 200 block of 33rd Street West, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) release.

After arriving on scene, firefighters breached entry through a rear door and, after working their way through a "significant amount" of debris and clutter, extinguished a fire in the building's basement.

Later, around 1:44 a.m., firefighters received multiple 911 calls about a residential structure on fire in the 1800 block of 20th Street West, SFD said in another news release.

Upon arriving, firefighters found a boarded-up structure with flames visible from the front, SFD said.

Starting from the outside before moving indoors, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

After investigation, both fires have been deemed incendiary — meaning that they were intentionally set, according to the fire department.

The fire in the 200 block of 33rd Street West caused approximately $50,000 in damage while about $25,000 in damage resulted from the blaze in the 1800 block of 20th Street West, SFD said.

There were no injuries as a result of either fire.