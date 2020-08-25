SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters have had to deal with a rash of intentionally set fires concentrated in one area over the summer.

Since July 1, seven fires have been deemed "incendiary," which his how the fire department classifies fires that have been set on purpose, have been sparked in a three-block radius surrounding avenue Q south.

The latest happened Sunday when a garage sustained $20,000 worth of damage.

According to Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger, other incendiary fires in the area include two blazes in the 1800 block of 20th Street and a fire in the 300 block of Avenue Q South.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says it is working alongside the Saskatoon Police as it investigates the fires.