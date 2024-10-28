Sask. RCMP investigating school bus crash near Tisdale

RCMP collision analysts are investigating after a school bus crashed southwest of Tisdale on Monday.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, the Saskatchewan RCMP says officers from the Tisdale detachment were called to the intersection of Township Road 424 and Range Road 2160 for a single vehicle collision involving a school bus.

The RCMP provided few details about what they found at the scene, but in a news release Monday night it said the bus was currently upright in the ditch.

Police say there were children in the bus at the time, some of whom were treated for various injuries — but they did not have specific details on their condition at publication time.

The adult driver of the bus has injuries described as non-life-threatening, the RCMP says.

Just after 4 p.m., a STARS helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but it's not known at this time if anyone was airlifted to hospital.

The children’s families have been notified, and the RCMP has asked the public to respect their privacy.

The Tisdale detachment is investigating the crash, alongside a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst.

A road closure is in place between Range Road 2160 and Range Road 2155 for “an undetermined amount of time,” the RCMP said.

The Sask. RCMP said it would not be providing further updates this evening.