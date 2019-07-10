

CTV Saskatoon





A 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning near Prince Albert, RCMP say.

RCMP responded to a report of two unresponsive children at a home Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. Paramedics found the pair dead on scene, RCMP say.

The children were cousins and their families say they were the best of friends, according to RCMP. They were visiting the home with family members.

No one else at the home required medical treatment, RCMP say.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is investigating.