SASKATOON -- Two people are facing charges after Saskatoon police say they seized 1.47 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Following an investigation where police observed activity consistent with drug trafficking, a man was arrested outside of a home in the 200 block of Avenue X North.

According to police, a search warrant was executed Thursday.

Police say they located methamphetamine, cash, fake IDs, cell phones, a firearm, and a collapsible baton.

A woman was also arrested and allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cash and a can of bear spray.

Investigators seized 1.47 kilograms of methamphetamine, $9,550 cash, 52.6 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 grams of MDMA and a prohibited firearm.

