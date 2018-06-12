Police have provided an update on the investigation into the shooting of a 22-year-old woman Monday evening in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Police say the woman was standing on an apartment balcony in the 600 block of Confederation Drive at about 7 p.m. when she was shot. Witnesses described a dark-coloured Volkswagen with two men and two women that pulled into a parking lot in the area. One of the passengers in the vehicle fired a shot at the woman, who was struck in the hand. Police don’t believe this to be a random act.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, police saw one of the suspects – a 19-year-old-man – walk by while doing a traffic stop in the 300 block of Avenue R South. He was arrested, and faces firearm-related charges.

The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The man is expected to appear in court today.