SASKATOON -- A 10th person has been charged in the homicide of Tiki Laverdiere.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service arrested 36-year-old Samuel Takakenew, RCMP said in a news release.

Takakanew had been living in Edmonton since the time of Laverdiere's murder, police say.

He was charged Aug. 4 with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Samuel Takakenew is the son of Mavis Quinn Takakenew who was arrested in August 2019 for her role in Laverdiere’s death. She is also charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Samuel Takakenew will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court at a later date, RCMP say.

Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. Her remains were discovered near North Battleford on July 11.