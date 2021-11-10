$1.5 million win is man's 2nd jackpot this year at Saskatoon-area casino

SASKATOON -

While the sum is significantly larger, Lanford Montgrand already has some experience winning a big jackpot.

In August, Montgrand won more than $64,000 when he hit the Dakota Dunes Dreamer jackpot playing slots.

But Montgrand's more than $1.5 million Smoke Signals win on Monday makes his previous jackpot seem modest by comparison.

"I didn't want to be all cliche and say I'm just a typical small-town boy with big dreams, but I literally didn't come from much," Montgrand said in a Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) news release.

"I'm very thankful, grateful, fortunate, lucky and I was just at the right place at the right time."

Montgrand is originally from La Loche but now lives in Regina.

He called the win "life-changing" and said he plans to use the money "wisely."

"Which will happen because I like to think I have a good head on my shoulders," Montgrand said.

"Don't worry mom and dad, it's going to pay off dealing with me in my younger years."

The progressive Smoke Signals jackpot is tied to 51 machines in all seven SIGA casinos.

Montgrand's win comes on the heels of a $2 million and a $55 million lotto win in the city.