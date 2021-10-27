Sask. man 'can really help people now' after $55M lottery win

SASKATOON -

Matthew Poppel says he’s going to take some time deciding what to do with the $55 million he won in the Oct. 19 LOTTO MAX draw.

“Whenever I thought about winning the lottery in the past, I’ve thought about what I would do if I won $1 million,” he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

“I wouldn’t be able to retire on that, but I could help my parents to retire and I could help some people who are in a tough spot.

“Well now I can help all of those people and my parents and my kids and myself. I can really help people now.”

Poppel said after he knows his family is set up financially, he is going to have some fun with his winnings, such as buying a luxury vehicle.

Poppel bought his winning ticket at Pinnacle Gas & Food – Faithfull, located at 209A – 2750 Faithfull Ave. in Saskatoon.

He won his prize by matching the seven main draw numbers on the Oct. 19 draw – 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50.

Poppel’s win is the second-largest win in Saskatchewan’s history, coming in just behind a $60 million LOTTO MAX prize won by a Neville resident in August 2016, the release said.