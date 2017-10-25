Throne speech highlights: Past promises and new commitments
Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Schofield gives the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 2:28PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 4:38PM CST
Saskatchewan’s government mostly repeated past promises in its throne speech Tuesday, but the address did include a handful of new commitments and information.
Some highlights of the speech include:
On health:
- The Saskatchewan Health Authority, a consolidation of the province’s 12 health regions, will begin operations in December
- A new organ donation program will be implemented, regulations allowing for donation after cardio-circulatory death will be amended, and a mandatory referral program will be implemented
On education:
- The government will introduce legislation as it continues to push against a Court of Queen's Bench ruling stating the province can't provide Catholic schools funding for students who aren't Catholic
- The province will aim to improve low math scores for Saskatchewan students by expanding math reinforcement and supports and by using common-sense methods proven successful in other regions
- Saskatchewan will allocate close to $45 million for post-secondary programs, skills training and employment initiatives for Indigenous students
On marijuana:
- Legislation to govern the sale and distribution of marijuana will be introduced by the province, as the federal government moves to legalize non-medical marijuana use by July 2018
- The province will continue public consultations on marijuana legalization
On Uber and ride sharing:
- Legislation enabling SGI to offer affordable insurance to drivers working for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft will be introduced
- The government will urge municipalities to introduce ride sharing and will work with smaller communities to help establish ride sharing
On cyberbullying:
- The Privacy Act will be amended to allow victims of the unauthorized distribution of intimate images to sue for civil compensation
- Victims of “revenge porn” or “sexting” will be allowed to go through small claims court instead of the Court of Queen’s Bench under the amendment
On Crowns:
- Bill 40, a bill allowing the province to sell up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation, will be repealed
On trade:
- Saskatchewan will consider retaliatory measures in response to Alberta trade practices (Alberta is appealing a recent trade panel ruling that states the province’s small-brewers rebate program discriminates against out-of-province brewers)
- Provincial officials will work alongside other officials in Canada to continue discussing free trade and protectionism as NAFTA — North American Free Trade Agreement — negotiations continue between Canada, U.S.A. and Mexico
On tax:
- The corporate tax rate will return to 12 per cent from 11.5 per cent, a reduction made in July
- Saskatchewan’s small business income threshold will raise to $600,000 from $500,000, starting Jan. 1, 2018
- Saskatchewan will continue to oppose the federal government’s proposed carbon tax and will take legal action if necessary
On industry:
- The government will introduce an incentive for mineral exploration to cover costs of ground-based exploration
On parks:
- A new provincial park will be created in Porcupine Hills, southeast of Hudson Bay
