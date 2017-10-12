Saskatoon city officials are hoping a portion of College Drive shut down after a semi carrying ammonia gas rolled can reopen by Friday’s morning commute.

The semi-tractor trailer, carrying the compressed gas, flipped onto its side Thursday morning on College Drive, between Central Avenue and Circle Drive.

No one was injured and only diesel spilled, fire Chief Morgan Hackl told media early Thursday afternoon. The tanker carrying the gas did not rupture or leak. He was unsure what led the semi to tip.

The fire department said in a news release cleanup could take two days, but an update from the city late Thursday evening said the scene may be cleared by Friday morning.

Hackl said the ammonia gas — anhydrous ammonia — needs to be offloaded into a new tanker before the semi can be removed from the road.

The second truck was on scene as of Thursday evening, the city’s update said.

Numerous agencies, including the transportation company, Ministry of Environment, Transport Canada, city police, the city’s traffic department and fire crews, are involved in the response.

A hazardous materials team and fire crews will remain on scene to monitor the cleanup, prepared to spray water downwind if any gas leaks, Hackl said.

The city said drivers leaving the city centre eastbound on College Drive will still be able to access Circle Drive in both north and south directions. Drivers entering the city centre westbound on College will be redirected to Central Avenue.

Traffic signals have been adjusted in response to the road closures.

--- CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated ammonia gas spilled, but the fire department says the tanker did not rupture and is not leaking. Only diesel spilled. CTV regrets the error.