College Drive has reopened after a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia tipped on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at College Drive between Central Avenue and Circle Drive during the Thursday morning commute.

Emergency crews worked through the day and overnight to clean up the scene. No ammonia gas spilled during the rollover, but crews needed to transfer the gas from the tipped tanker to a new truck.

“We’ve been off-loading the gas – anhydrous ammonia – onto new tankers,” fire Chief Morgan Hackl said.

That process was completed by 7 a.m. on Friday, and by 8:30 a.m. the damaged tankers were hauled away. The fire department stated Thursday cleanup could last up to two days, but the city updated the estimate Thursday evening, stating crews were hopeful the road could reopen by Friday's morning commute.

Several agencies, including the transportation company, Ministry of Environment, Transport Canada, city police, the city’s traffic department and fire crews, were involved in the response.