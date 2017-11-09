Charges against the founder of a medical marijuana dispensary in Saskatoon, and two others tied to it, are set to be withdrawn.

Mark Hauk opened The Saskatchewan Compassion Club in August of 2015. Police raided the storefront two months later resulting in charges being laid against Hauk and others with ties to the business.

The Saskatchewan Compassion Club pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday and is being fined $8,450, which includes a victim surcharge.

As part of the deal, possession and trafficking charges against the three people, including Hauk, are expected to be withdrawn in Queen’s Bench Court in the coming months, according to federal prosecutor Doug Curliss.

The dispensary closed its storefront after the raid but it still sells marijuana to people with medical prescriptions online.

The Saskatoon police released a statement after the company pleaded guilty Thursday. It says the police service is pleased the case has reached a conclusion and that it hopes a message is sent to those who plan to operate illegal marijuana dispensaries.

“The SPS maintains that dispensaries which are not approved by Health Canada are violating the law and are a risk to public safety,” the news releases states.

The charges are expected to be withdrawn in January and May, according to Curliss.