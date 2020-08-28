SASKATOON -- Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries announced Friday that he will seek re-election to City Council.

"It has been an honour to serve the residents of Saskatoon as a City Councillor over the past eight years. After careful consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to ask for the support of Ward 10 residents this fall to continue serving as their representative at City Hall," he said in a news release.

He said it has been a challenging year for Saskatoon and now more than ever, it needs people with ideas, experience, and passion to move Saskatoon forward.

"I am proud of the many successes in our community since the last election, including completing the new Chief Mistawasis Bridge and North Commuter Parkway. We are making meaningful progress in getting Saskatoon's infrastructure upgraded so we can come out of this pandemic even stronger than before.

“There is still work to be done - from dealing with traffic issues and improving maintenance in our parks, to making our streets safer for families. I know we can work together to make our city even better.”

Jeffries also noted his support of more common sense speed limits, pushing for better open space maintenance and completing the McOrmond overpass.

He said he has also hosted more than 50 community engagement events.

The election is set for Nov. 9.