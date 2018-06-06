

Saron Fanel, CTV Saskatoon





A harsh winter, long spring and extreme winds have some Saskatchewan beekeepers calling it the worst year in the province's history.

Simon Lalone, president of the Saskatchewan Beekeepers Association, said 1,300 of his hives in Clavet were destroyed from his bees starving or dying as a result of cold temperatures in March and April.

“We’re probably 35 to 40 per cent winter loss anyway, which is twice the normal,” Lalone said.

“Right now we’re going through our hives that we have left. Evaluating them, splitting them down to make baby hives.”

In Saskatchewan, each hive is valued at roughly $300 and can produce a couple hundred pounds of honey.

Lalonde said his family business has had to sacrifice a lot of the honey crop, and this year will be focused on rebuilding. He predicts the price of honey may creep up, but the price of fruit and vegetables could have more of an impact.

A recent study from the Ontario Beekeepers Association indicates about 70 per cent of beekeepers in the province suffered “unsustainable losses” over the winter. About 43 per cent of the beekeepers blame weather.

In Saskatchewan, some beekeepers predict it will take two to three years for their business to return to normal.