Bad news for meat lovers. Saboroso Brazilian Steakhouse has closed its doors, temporarily, after a water main break caused the restaurant to flood.

Carla Finnson, the general manager said the water main along 8th St. E. broke the night of Jan. 20 and was left unattended for several hours, causing extensive damage to the steakhouse.

“I wanted to cry,” Finnson said when she first saw the damage.

Roughly two centimeters of muddy water filled the space, destroying the floors, parts of the wall, and furniture. The kitchen equipment was not ruined.

“Everyone just jumped on it and we were doing the best we could with what we were dealing with,” she said.

Deconstruction work has started with the entire dining, lounging, and bathrooms completely gutted.

More than 40 staff members have been laid off due to the unforeseen circumstances. Finnson said some key staff will be kept on but the restaurant cannot afford to maintain the remaining staff without being open.

Finnson said she’s sad this is happened but is now getting excited about what comes next.

“The next steps now are rebuilding and making it bigger and better than it was before. We don’t know when but we’ll be back,” Finnson saidi.