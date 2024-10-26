Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon

SASKATOON
    The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.

    According to police, scammers are posing as representatives of the STARS Lottery, claiming that recipients have won a new vehicle. To receive the prize, victims are advised to pay a fee via gift card.

    Police ask people to be vigilant and to never provide personal or financial information to unsolicited callers.

    If you receive a suspicious call, police ask to hang up and block the number. Don’t click on any link this caller sends you.

    Police say STARS Lottery will never require payments of any kind.

    If you have been a victim of any fraud or scam, contact police.

