Workplace injury costs Sask. village $150,000 fine

A Saskatchewan village has been fined $150,000 for workplace safety violations that led to a serious worker injury.

The Village of Laird pleaded guilty to two OHS violations in Rosthern Provincial Court on July 10.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 19, 2022, when a worker was seriously injured after they were ejected from the seat of a mower and became trapped beneath it.

The court imposed a fine of $53,571.43 with a surcharge of $21,428.57 for each violation, for a total of $150,000. Two other charges were withdrawn.

In a news release on Friday, the provincial government said the village failed to ensure both sufficient supervision and the identification and correction of defects or safety hazards on powered mobile equipment.

The Village of Laird is located about 67 km north of Saskatoon.