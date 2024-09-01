Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.

On Sunday at around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of 28th Street East to assist paramedics who were responding to a man who was not conscious and not breathing.

Arriving officers and Parkland Ambulance personnel located the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Prince Albert Police Service criminal investigations division and forensic identification section are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of the man’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Police say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.