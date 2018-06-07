

CTV Saskatoon





The woman who called 911 to report the Humboldt Broncos team bus crash has named her baby after one of the players.

Kelsey Fiddler named her daughter, who was born on June 4, Logan Humble Strong Fiddler.

Fiddler said she was moved when she heard Logan Boulet’s story — the 21-year-old player who donated his organs before taken off life support.

“I chose Logan because when I first found out that his organs were donated to help six people, I wanted to honour his name,” Fiddler said.

Fiddler was 28 weeks pregnant when she witnessed the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-truck collide near Tisdale, Sask. The deadly bus crash took 16 lives and injured 13 others.

“It was very shocking to see right in front of my eyes. I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” Fiddler told CTV News.

She said when her daughter gets older, she will explain her name and its significance.