Police are looking for a suspect after a violent sexual assault that happened on the Onion Lake First Nation on June 2.

Investigators say a man armed with weapons broke into a home on the first nation between 9 and 10 a.m. and sexually assaulted the woman inside before fleeing the scene.

The woman was treated at hospital in Lloydminster for her injuries and released.

Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to call Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Onion Lake First Nation is about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.