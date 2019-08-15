A resident of the Lighthouse’s Independent Living Apartments was found dead inside her unit on Tuesday.

Her body had been unnoticed for at least over a day, perhaps longer, according to Lighthouse officials.

In the apartment’s security footage, the woman was last seen entering her home the last week of July.

"It appeared the body had been there for a small amount of time … at least over a day or two," said Chris Randall, manager of the Lighthouse’s frontline services.

A maintenance employee found the woman during a monthly routine check. The windows in the unit were all open and there was no smell, according to Randall.

Saskatoon Police Services told CTV News the death is not suspicious, but the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is investigating. An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death.

Depending on the cause, the monthly routine checks could become weekly, Randall said.

"We would respond as the need fit and take a client-centred approach," he told reporters outside the facility on Thursday.

The Lighthouse is not releasing the woman’s name or age.

The Lighthouse’s Independent Living Apartments houses Saskatoon people who are vulnerable, but capable of living on their own.

This is the third death at the Lighthouse this year.