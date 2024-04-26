SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Man enters hospital with stab wound after early morning incident in Saskatoon

    Saskatoon Police
    Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking into a stabbing incident after a 39-year-old man arrived at a hospital in the early hours of Friday with a stab wound.

    At around 12:30 a.m., police were called to a hospital in the 1700 block of 20th Street West for the report that man entered the hospital with a stab wound, SPS said in a news release.

    Police said he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

    The victim reported being stabbed by two youths at an unknown location. However, he did not provide further details, police said.

    Police said no suspects have been located in relation to the incident.

