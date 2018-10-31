

CTV Saskatoon





Kalli Speaker was in Saskatoon for the FSIN powwow that was held at SaskTel Centre over the weekend.

On Tuesday evening her suitcase, which had her seven jingle dresses and two sets of beadwork inside, was stolen from the back seat of her parents’ truck.

"I am so heartbroken," she said on Twitter.

The truck was in the parking lot of McDonald’s on 22nd Street West when the suitcase was taken.

Speaker says she spent hours sewing her jingle dresses and that they are a part of her identity.

Anyone who has seen the dresses is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.