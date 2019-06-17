

CTV Saskatoon





A 23-year-old woman charged with human trafficking by Saskatoon police is out on bail.

Dilshad Ali Zada is charged with three counts of human trafficking, uttering threats and theft over $5,000.

She was granted bail Monday morning for $3,000. She must surrender her passport and have no contact with the victims in the case.

Police have identified two 20-year-old women from Quebec and an 18-year-old Moose Jaw woman as victims. Police say Ali Zada also goes by the name Mina and has ties to Quebec.

Police started investigating the case after receiving reports that a 23-year-old woman was recruiting and trafficking women for the purpose of sexual exploitation between cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.