Saskatoon police say they are searching for suspects believed to have bear-sprayed a woman Monday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Sauer Lane and found a woman suffering the effects of bear spray, according to a news release.

A 22-year-old woman told police she was walking home from a nearby bus stop when she was approached from behind by possibly two people. A suspect, possibly female, said something before deploying bear spray in the victim’s face, police say.

The suspect then attempted to steal her backpack. The victim held on to her bag and was struck in the head before fleeing to safety, police say.

The suspect's face was covered with only her eyes exposed, police say.