Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire

A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.

“I’m still in shock,” Caitlin Erickson said.

On Thursday, Erickson said a Bible verse was graffitied on the side of her Leask, Sask. home, and her security cameras were “ripped down.”

RCMP said the initial investigation found someone also broke electronic equipment in the home.

The next day, on Nov. 11, while police were checking on the home, officers “noticed evidence that there had been a fire inside,” RCMP told CTV News.

RCMP said it can’t comment on whether there is a connection between the vandalism and the fire.

Erickson said this is the fifth concerning incident that has happened since going public with her allegations against Saskatoon Christian Academy — now called Legacy Christian Academy.

She said she had her security cameras ripped off her home before.

Erickson said she was also followed from a press conference, received a threatening note on her porch, and was sent an email referencing the same Bible verse graffitied on her home.

“The email said, ’It would be advisable for you to stop talking to the press if you value your life’ and said, ‘Hebrews 12:29,’” Erickson told CTV News.

In August, Erickson and other former students of the Christian school announced legal action against the school.

Erickson and the students allege staff routinely hit children with a paddle, engaged in “controlling and abusive” behaviour and conducted a “gay exorcism.”

The statement of claim also alleges a church worker invited girls into a bathroom where "he would put candy on his penis and have the girl take the candy with her hands or mouth."

Mile Two Church, which operates the school, is named as a defendant in the claim.

Erickson is staying with family as a result of the vandalism and fire in her home.

Her sister has set up a GoFundMe page raising money to cover food, accommodation and items damaged in the fire.

Investigators with the Saskatchewan Public Safety agency are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.