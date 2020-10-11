SASKATOON -- With many Thanksgiving and Halloween-themed events cancelled due to COVID-19, long weekend events at the Berry Barn carried on, taking extra steps to ensure they can still operate safely.

"We’re trying to keep everyone safe and distanced, and with masks, but we’ve had a bit of pushback when it comes to masks," Berry Barn co-owner Brent Erlandson told CTV Saskatoon.

"We wear masks to protect the public, so we're just asking in favour that you wear masks to protect our staff."

With added security measures such as an info booth for contract-tracing, and hand-sanitizing stations placed around the restaurant and gift shop, Erlandson said they are trying to keep things as safe as possible.

Even the bale maze and haunted house were designed with physical distancing in mind, both are one way mazes that help keep the guests separated from each other.

Some of the other activities included a petting zoo, peddle go-karts, and a pumpkin patch.

Most of the Berry Barn’s activities wrap up after the long weekend but the haunted house will stay open until the end of the month.