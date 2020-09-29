SASKATOON -- One more day of "warm" temperatures is hampered by strong winds from the west.

Things cool down overnight with a much different looking mid-range forecast. Highs through the middle of the week will barely crest into double-digit territory, and the risk of frost is real Wednesday evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today: Mainly Sunny/Windy

High: 18

Evening: 15

Wednesday - Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11