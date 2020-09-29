Advertisement
Wicked winds of the west blow into the province: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:35AM CST
SASKATOON -- One more day of "warm" temperatures is hampered by strong winds from the west.
Things cool down overnight with a much different looking mid-range forecast. Highs through the middle of the week will barely crest into double-digit territory, and the risk of frost is real Wednesday evening.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today: Mainly Sunny/Windy
High: 18
Evening: 15
Wednesday - Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 11
Thursday - Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 11