The term food desert has been used to describe neighborhoods where nutritious food is hard to find - but now food swamps are the new concern.

A researcher at the University of Saskatchewan says it’s the term used to describe the bad food choices available in certain areas of a city.

“Lower income people are surrounded by unhealthy food sources. There is a geographical difference in what kinds of fast food are in different types of neighborhoods based on socio economic status,” said Rachel Engler-Stringer, associate professor in community health and epidemiology.

Her research shows these areas have more unhealthy food choices than healthy ones.

Staff at CHEP Good Food in Station 20 West see the results.

“You’re more likely to live close to a KFC or McDonald’s or some sort of fast food. It’s easier just to head to 22nd Street and get a pizza,” Stefanie Foster with the CHEP program told CTV News.

The research done by Engler-Stringer also explains that in areas like Riversdale which have seen an influx of new residents and business owners, there wasn’t a plan in place to address existing residents.

“It has to be done in a way that is very careful and strategic, working within the community trying to figure out what kind of businesses will actually benefit the people living in those places.”

A 2017 study conducted by the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority identified several challenges to attracting grocery businesses in core areas. It concluded the way forward is to focus on City Council’s Growth Plan – supporting incentives like the Vacant Lot and Adaptive Reuse Program to make land more accessible and attractive to developers.

“So, as the evidence of downtown development continues to unfold – creating that necessary population base – we’re now trying to find ways to create the conditions that would attract full-service food stores that many are calling for in our core areas,” director of planning and development Lesley Anderson said.