SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon urban forester is raising concern over the decline of spruce trees in the city.

David Kearns of Kearnsy Consulting and Educational Services says spruce trees have become drought-stressed from a lack of precipitation.

The stressed spruce trees create a smell that attracts bark beetles, in turn eating the trees and bringing other diseases.

“This issue is problematic because we do have a high population of spruce trees and almost everybody has one in some neighbourhoods,” Kearns told CTV News.

Kearns explains that spruce trees are “nature's filter” as they collect dust in the air and help control flooding.

They’re also part of urban forests and help animals such as woodpeckers with food sources.

“We won’t lose all the spruce trees but if we start having a heavy decline, then we start relying on other tree species to try to fill that void.”

Some signs of an unhealthy tree are yellowing of leaves, dead wood, flaking bark, dieback and excessive flowering.

Kearns says it can be “very frustrating” to see dying trees but the number one thing people can do to help is to properly care for their trees by watering and fertilizing.

Many spruce trees on the decline are on city property, according to Kearns.

“(City staff) don’t necessarily know if a tree is in decline, they actually hope that homeowners will call in and let them know if they see a tree in decline. That’s the best way to contact them and let them know so they can do something about it."