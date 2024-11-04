Who are the Ward 5 candidates in Saskatoon's civic election?

Ward 5 spans the city’s north side. It consists of 15 neighbourhoods, including the airport and several residential and industrial areas.

The ward has a population of about 27,100, according to the latest Municipal Ward Commission Report.

It encompasses the Lawson Heights, River Heights, Silverspring, and Silverwood Heights neighbourhoods.

It also includes the Airport Business/ Management areas, Agriplace, the University of Saskatchewan Lands - North Management and University Heights Development areas, along with Hudson Bay Industrial, Marquis Industrial, and North Industrial.

Randy Donauer

Randy Donauer is the incumbent for Ward 5, holding the seat since 2010.

Donauer currently runs a small business. Previously, he worked with the department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

He serves on the SUMA board of directors. His website says he was an administrator at a community church.

Among his focuses is fiscal accountability and services such as police, fire, roads and parks.

Kyla Kitzul

Kyla Kitzul was the federal NDP candidate for Saskatoon-Grasswood in the 2021 election and a Ward 1 candidate in the 2020 civic election.

Kitzul is currently a general manger at Loqui Restaurant and Bar. She has a double major in political science and history, with a minor in biology.

Among her priorities are to reduce emissions, improve transit, and promote city densification.

Tyler Knihnitski

Tyler Knihnitski has lived in the north end of Saskatoon for most of his life. His website says he is a coach and an active member of the community.

Among his promises are to reduce crime, support police, and add more fire halls.

David Prokopchuk

David Prokopchuk has spent most of his life working as a trouble patrolman for Saskatoon Light and Power. Prokopchuk holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Among his focuses are to make utilities reliable and affordable, support fire and police services and the upkeep of roads and public spaces.

Nick Prytula

Nick Prytula studied at the Western Academy Broadcast College and spent decades working in media. He also worked as a screening officer at the Saskatoon airport.

Among his priorities are safety, infrastructure and maintaining a balanced budget.

The civic election is slated for November 13.