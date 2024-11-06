SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant

    The SHA says people who ate from the Domino's Pizza in Martensville, Sask. between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 is being asked to seek a healthcare professional. (AP Photo) The SHA says people who ate from the Domino's Pizza in Martensville, Sask. between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 is being asked to seek a healthcare professional. (AP Photo)
    The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.

    It says people may have been exposed if they consumed products from the Domino's in Martensville.

    Anyone who got sick after eating food from the business between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 is being asked to see a healthcare professional or call the province's HealthLine.

    Typhoid fever is spread through food or water contaminated with the bacteria.

    It's a serious illness that can cause fever, rash and gastrointestinal symptoms.

    Infections are rare and can be treated with antibiotics.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

