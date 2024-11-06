Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
It says people may have been exposed if they consumed products from the Domino's in Martensville.
Anyone who got sick after eating food from the business between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 is being asked to see a healthcare professional or call the province's HealthLine.
Typhoid fever is spread through food or water contaminated with the bacteria.
It's a serious illness that can cause fever, rash and gastrointestinal symptoms.
Infections are rare and can be treated with antibiotics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
PM Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on presidential victory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Trump's second term will look nothing like his first
Donald Trump's election victory will return him to the White House, but both his allies and detractors have made clear his second time around will look nothing like the first.
Republicans take U.S. Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.
Hurricane Rafael becomes a Category 2 storm as it barrels toward Cuba
Hurricane Rafael strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday just hours before it was forecast to make landfall on Wednesday in western Cuba.
Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
'I'm still in shock': Brampton, Ont. landlord caught in e-transfer interception fraud
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
B.C. parents sue Irish nanny for quitting on short notice
Two parents filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking damages from their former nanny, alleging she quit on short notice and "never said goodbye to the children."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Icy conditions reported on highways as southern Sask. gets first taste of winter weather
Rain followed by snow overnight in Regina and many parts of southern Saskatchewan is making for an icy commute Wednesday morning for some drivers.
-
'Confidence across the board': Riders' morale high heading into West Final
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are riding the high of a Western Semi-Final victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday and have carried it into practice this week as they prepare to face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final on Saturday.
-
Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Winnipeg
-
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
-
Vigil held for woman killed near Portage Place
A vigil was held on Tuesday night to remember a 28-year-old woman who was killed last week.
-
Memorial set for Sunday in Winnipeg for judge, senator, TRC chair Murray Sinclair
A public memorial honouring former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, Murray Sinclair, is set to take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
-
Trudeau and other world leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world — again
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pollsters and pundits had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president for a second time will prove as destabilizing as many American allies fear.
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Calgary
-
Northbound Deerfoot Trail shut down due to crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Deerfoot Trail that's shut down the northbound lanes of the highway near 16 Avenue N.E.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warming trend starts Wednesday, with Friday's high three times warmer than average
Despite similar morning temperatures, Wednesday began with much better weather conditions than Tuesday, with dry road conditions reported across most of Calgary.
-
'No happy paintings': Dozens of art works by Canadian war artist at Calgary exhibit
There's a darkness in the work of venerated Canadian war artist Bill MacDonnell, who has spent three decades travelling the world as a self-described silent witness.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
-
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
-
Lethbridge crews working to repair 3 water main breaks
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
Toronto
-
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
-
Why one expert believes a Trump presidency will be 'overwhelmingly negative' for Canada's economy
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States and at least one expert is warning that the result could be 'overwhelming negative' for Canada’s economy.
Ottawa
-
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
1 person airlifted after 3-car crash on Hwy. 17
Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.
-
Hundreds of tickets issued for misusing accessible parking permits in Ottawa parking spaces
Hundreds of tickets have been issued this fall to vehicles illegally parking in accessible parking spaces in Ottawa lots. Bylaw Services says 490 tickets have been issued to vehicles illegally parked in accessible parking spaces since Oct. 1.
Montreal
-
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Police operation forces evacuation of Best Western Hotel in Laval
Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms due to a police operation.
Vancouver
-
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
PM Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on presidential victory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
-
Burnaby school district looks to stagger school schedules
Families in five high schools in Burnaby have received a letter to say their child’s schedule could change next school year.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port shutdown could impact holiday shopping plans
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
Here’s when rental golf carts could hit the streets in Victoria
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.
London
-
Part One: A local war veteran speaks about his battle with his memories
Like many veterans of the Second World War, Allan Brunsden came to terms with his battle memories late in life. At 99, he keeps his therapy dog ‘Bo’ close by in case his recollections get the better of him.
-
St. Thomas resident wanted in connection to assault
A St. Thomas resident is wanted by police in connection to an assault investigation.
-
Additional $50,000 in illegal cannabis seized by OPP
The OPP has seized $350,000 in illegal cannabis and has closed two storefronts in London.
Kitchener
-
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for two suspects in sexual assault, assault at pub
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
-
New homeowners find skeleton in attic 15 years after previous occupant disappeared
Homeowners in France have discovered a skeleton in the attic of an outbuilding while undertaking renovation work.
-
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Atlantic
-
Sikh community mourns pedestrian struck by Halifax transit bus as latest in series of tragedies
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
-
Final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia election campaign
Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.
-
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.