Shane McCabe said it felt like Christmas when he legally purchased marijuana on Canada’s legalization day.

McCabe bought a pre-rolled joint for $16 at Fire and Flower Cannabis in North Battleford.

"Today is a joyous occasion we're allowed to say, 'I'm going to smoke weed after work!’” McCabe shouted from the pot shop’s parking lot.

When you walk into Fire and Flower Cannabis, security asks for ID. Nobody under the age of 19 can enter the store.

The Edmonton-based company’s North Battleford store sells dried marijuana, oils and accessories. All products containing marijuana are kept behind the tills.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen on the supply side or purchasing. We hope we have enough to last that's our goal. We’re replacing new orders everyday now so hopefully we'll be able to maintain supply for demand," spokeswoman Amy Stevens said.

Staff, known as “cannistas” – a play on coffee shop baristas - all have iPads which have information about strains, potency and price. The average price is about $15 a gram. Cannistas can then transfer the customer’s order to the till for purchase.

At purchase, ID is required once again. Consumers can only purchase 30 grams per transaction, according to the government.