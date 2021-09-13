SASKATOON -- As the Greg Fertuck trial continued Monday, the Crown focused on where he was on Dec. 7, 2015 — the day his spouse went missing

Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sheree Fertuck's disappearance, her body has never been found.

According to RCMP testimny, Greg Fertuck attended a physio therapy appointment and made a call to the Workers’ Compensation Board the day she was last seen alive.

Surveillance footage shows a white truck, believed to be Fertuck’s, drive around the west-end of Saskatoon.

On Dec. 7, 2015 at 10:57 a.m., the truck makes a stop at a physiotherapy clinic.

Footage inside the clinic shows a man, believed to be Fertuck, speaking to the receptionist. He leaves about half-an-hour later.

Sheree was last seen by her family on Dec. 7, 2015 at around 1:30 p.m. She was leaving the family farm near Kenaston, Sask. to go haul gravel at a pit nearby.

Around the same time, Fertuck made a call to the Workers’ Compensation Board.

Shalane Shackleton, a Workers’ Compensation Board employee, testified she took Fertuck’s call.

“He was calling to let me know he was off work by a specialist,” Shackleton testified.

“But we haven’t received any paperwork on that, and needed wages from his employer.”

About four hours after the call, at around 5:00 p.m., Fertuck’s truck is seen at a car wash.

Court heard a speck of blood, matching DNA from Sheree’s razor, was detected on Fertuck’s tailgate.

At the gravel pit, where Sheree’s semi-truck was left abandoned, RCMP recovered three pieces of black zip ties, two shell casings, a small flashlight and two batteries.

Greg Fertuck’s Dec. 7, 2015 timeline as constructed by investigators:

10:51 a.m. — Saskatoon Motor Products’ surveillance cameras detects a dirty white truck, believed to belong to Greg Fertuck

10:57 a.m. — The dirty truck arrives at Pro Sport Rehab & Fitness

11:28 a.m. — The truck leaves the physiotherapy clinic

1:51 p.m. — The truck is spotted by Cameco’s cameras (2121 11th Street West)

1:22 p.m. — Fertuck makes a call to the Workers’ Compensation Board

4:52 p.m. — The truck is detected by Camponi Housing Corporation surveillance cameras (1715 11th Street West)

4:54 p.m. — The truck approaches Vern’s Carwash

5:17 p.m. — The truck leaves the carwash