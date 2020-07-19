SASKATOON -- There was a double dose of birthday celebrations on Sunday, as Elder Mary Heimbecker and Elder Pat Trask celebrated in style.

"Oh my god, what a surprise.” said Heimbecker. “This was a great day"

The two women were greeted by several friends and officials, such as the mayor and Lieutenant Governor, during the celebrations and were honoured for their work and their lives.

"Well this was a wonderful surprise,” said Trask. “We knew nothing, they kept it totally away from us. And then to come out and see so many people, so much fun, organization. It's wonderful."

On top of their work with numerous groups and volunteering, Heimbecker, who turns 90, received the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal in 2005, while Trask, who turns 89, is the former president of the Saskatchewan Seniors Association.

The festivities included an assortment of dances, including hoop dancing and the jig.