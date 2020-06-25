SASKATOON -- The Western Development Museum (WDM) has made the decision to remain closed at its locations in Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

The WDM was to reopen on Wednesday, during the 4.2 Phase of the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Plan.

“The safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff is our primary concern,” CEO Joan Kanigan said in a press release.

“As difficult as this is, the WDM must remain closed until we are confident that all the requirements outlined in the Libraries, Museums, Art Galleries Guidelines along with all other applicable provincial regulations are being met to the highest standard.”

The WDM is the province's largest human history museum with four exhibit locations in Saskatchewan.

More information about when the WDM will reopen will be on the WDM website as it becomes available.