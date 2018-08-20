

CTV Saskatoon





Former Saskatoon Police Chief Clive Weighill has been appointed Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan.

“Weighill has devoted his life to public service in our province. He has the knowledge, skills and experience necessary to lead and transform this important work into the future,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release.

“I am proud that we are able to attract someone with Weighill’s talent and abilities for the role of Chief Coroner.”

Weighill is also the former president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. He has more than 40 years of experience with the justice system in Saskatchewan, according to the release.