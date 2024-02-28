'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
We’re learning more about the dramatic high-speed chase, arrest and sudden death of Saskatchewan’s worst mass killer, Myles Sanderson.
Following the revelation on Tuesday that Sanderson died of an acute cocaine overdose, the coroner’s inquest into his death heard testimony from the officers who pursued his stolen white Chevy Avalanche through oncoming traffic on Highway 11.
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
It was an incredibly dangerous situation — driving upwards of 160 kilometres an hour down the wrong lane on a busy highway.
Marshall told the inquest she was aware that any mistake could be fatal.
In the dash cam video of the chase and arrest, the inquest heard the RCMP commander instruct his constables to “take him out.”
Marshall responds — “take him out?”
“If we can, ram the vehicle with another [police cruiser] to get him out of play,” the commander says.
Marshall tells him they’re trying, but there’s too much oncoming traffic.
As soon as Sanderson crosses over to the southbound lane, she moves in and executes what’s called a “pit maneuver,” using her vehicle to nudge the back of the Chevy Avalanche, causing it to spin out and careen into the ditch.
At one point in her testimony, Marshall had to pause as her voice choked with emotion. Dabbing tears from her eyes, she told the inquest she always wanted to be a mother.
“I have two little kids at home,” she said.
When she rammed Sanderson’s vehicle, she said family and personal safety were the last thing on her mind — “tunnel vision” — she needed to get him off the road.
The inquest heard from multiple witnesses that RCMP officers are not trained to do pit maneuvers, especially not at high speeds, but Marshall said she still relied on the basic training she received at the RCMP’s training academy in Regina. It kept her calm and steady behind the wheel.
Sanderson’s uncle Eddie Head, who has standing in the inquest and is able to question witnesses, told Marshall he and his family were moved by her emotional testimony.
“When you were emotional there, we were with you,” he said. “In James Smith, we’re still going through that process as well.”
Head told Marshall Sanderson’s family supports her, and he invited her to visit the community of James Smith as they all work to find closure.
Outside the hearing room, Marshall embraced Head and other James Smith residents, as they met face-to-face for the first time.
On Wednesday the inquest also heard from the advanced care paramedic who was first on the scene to treat Sanderson, who lost consciousness and began having seizures minutes after his arrest, before dying in hospital of a reported cocaine overdose.
Other members of the medical team who treated Sanderson will testify tomorrow, followed by a behavioural analysis from a forensic psychologist.
The jury is expected to be charged late Thursday and could return with its recommendations by Friday.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
BREAKING Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Appellate judge refuses to halt Trump's US$454 million fraud penalty while he appeals
A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s US$454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, rejecting the former president’s request that he be allowed to post a bond covering just a fraction of what he owes.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie resigning House seat to work with Manitoba premier
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie announced Wednesday he will be stepping down to become Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's senior adviser on intergovernmental affairs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
SHA disposing of large quantity of personal protective equipment supplied during pandemic
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is disposing of a large quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) which was supplied by the federal government during the pandemic.
-
Sask. man among leap year babies celebrating with Caribbean birthday cruise
When your birthday is only on the calendar every four years, it's understandable you would want to make every one count.
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
-
Residential parking permit prices could increase in Winnipeg
Some Winnipeg residents could soon be paying more to park on the street outside their homes.
Calgary
-
'I found my mom crying': Family of dog killed by Pit Bulls in Auburn Bay heartbroken
The family of a small dog killed by two Pit Bull Terriers in Auburn Bay on Sunday are heartbroken but thankful their grandmother, who recently moved to Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine, wasn't hurt during the vicious attack.
-
Shooting in Huntington Hills believed to be targeted, police say
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday in the northeast community of Huntington Hills.
-
Calgary mother pushes for synthetic dyes to be removed from children's medicine in Canada
Food dyes are ubiquitous, in everything from cereals and salad dressings to toothpaste and even medicine.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
-
Arrest made in connection with fatal hit-and-run during RCMP chase
Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred during a police chase in Beaumont on Saturday.
-
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Toronto
-
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
-
Southbound DVP reopens after being closed for most of the afternoon
All lanes of the southbound DVP have reopened after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a serious crash.
-
Court upholds life sentence for Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands
A court has upheld the life sentence for Christopher Husbands, who shot and killed two people and wounded several others at the Eaton Centre in 2012.
Ottawa
-
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.
-
6 taken to hospital in head-on crash with student transport vehicle in Ottawa's southeast
Six people, including three youth, have been taken to hospital and one driver after a head-on crash in Ottawa's southeast end on Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
Will B.C. learn lessons from other provinces before funding IVF?
British Columbia is joining seven provinces in paying for some of the cost of in vitro fertilization but scant details and long-standing inequities have raised questions about how the plan could benefit patients.
Montreal
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
-
2 young men arrested after alleged extortion attempt, shootings: Montreal police
Two men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and Laval in relation to an attempted extortion after gunshots were fired at a home and a workplace in recent months, police say.
-
Patients concerned about future of lymphedema clinic in Montreal
There is confusion and ample amounts of concern about the future of the lymphedema clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
Will B.C. learn lessons from other provinces before funding IVF?
British Columbia is joining seven provinces in paying for some of the cost of in vitro fertilization but scant details and long-standing inequities have raised questions about how the plan could benefit patients.
-
Canada's first electric fire truck was in service less than a month before it needed repairs
Vancouver's brand-new, $1.8-million fire truck was in service for less than a month before it was sidelined for repairs.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
Parts of the Maritimes to see up to 100 mm of rain, 90 km/h wind gusts into Thursday
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
-
Halifax Shipyard workers suspended after work refusal
Some workers at Irving Shipbuilding have been suspended with pay pending an investigation over work refusal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
London
-
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
-
'Suddenly we hear an earthquake sound': Family speaks out after stolen van crashes into baby’s room
Krishna Memmollu and his wife Saiteja were enjoying a quiet evening with their 14-month-old daughter Anvika when their worlds were shaken, literally.
-
Charges laid after another report of vehicle hitting a home
Police responded to the scene in the area of Highbury Avenue north and Eastman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle hit their house.