'We still have massive gaps': Saskatoon advocate 'extremely concerned' after potential exposure deaths

A local homelessness and addictions advocate says her concern is growing for the community's homeless population after two potential cold temperature exposure deaths were reported over the weekend.

Kalya Demong, the executive director at Prairie Harm Reduction, says the need for accessible shelters far outweighs the demand as the cold winter weather sets in.

"'I'm extremely concerned. There's a lot of people accessing our drop-in center that aren't willing or aren't able to access shelter spaces and we still don't have a good plan for those people. Those are the people that are most affected when we talk about freezing deaths."

On Sunday, Prince Albert Police were called to a business 800 block of 15th Street East at 8 a.m.for a report of a dead man. The 52-year-old was later identified as Wallace Bird from Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

In Saskatoon roughly half an hour later, Saskatoon Police were called to the 700 block of 20th Street West where a frozen body was discovered outside of City Centre Church.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday's overnight forecast is -27 C, with a risk of frostbite. While Demong acknowledges the planned Saskatoon Tribal Council Wellness shelter in Fairhaven will fill a large gap, more help is needed to prevent further deaths.

"I think my concern level grows every year. And my frustration grows, I think, even greater than that," Demong said. "We continue to have a significant part of our population ... that are being ignored by our province when it comes to making sure that they have the ability to meet their basic needs and access supports to stay safe."

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced its warm shelter plan for people in need in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

The news release mentions more than 25 community partners and the city's extreme cold weather emergency response plan helping people in need all hours and all days of the week.

Demong said she's not aware of many places in Saskatoon accepting people in the middle of the night on a Saturday.

"Even then, there's no additional resources being put into the communities for overnight support, for extended weekend support," she said.

"We still have massive gaps that aren't being filled."

Demong said the area needs an infusion of cash from the province and a collaborative approach from all related organizations to ensure shelters can stay open longer into the evenings and weekends, while also ensuring staff and other resources can be shared.